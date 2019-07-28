The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 9: Disney Film 'Witnesses Excellent Growth,' Collects 98 Crore

A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights The Lion King might cross Rs 100 crore on Sunday The film released in four languages in India It's a remake of the 1994 animated Disney classic of the same name

The Lion King is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film, which opened in theatres last week, has collected over Rs 11 crore on its ninth day, bringing the overall collections to Rs. 98.48 crore, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The live-action movie of Disney opened across 2,140 screens in India releasing in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film's latest box office report proves that it is becoming one of the "highest grossing" Hollywood films in India. Sharing The Lion King's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh wrote: "#TheLionKing witnesses excellent growth on [second] Saturday... Growth on [second] Saturday [vis-a-vis second Friday]: 116.07%... Will cross Rs 100 crore today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Friday 5.35 crore, Saturday 11.56 crore. Total: Rs 98.48 crore. India business. All versions. HIT." Here's what he tweeted:

#TheLionKing witnesses excellent growth on [second] Sat... Growth on [second] Sat [vis-a-vis second Fri]: 116.07%... Will cross Rs 100 cr today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 5.35 cr, Sat 11.56 cr. Total: Rs 98.48 cr. India biz. All versions. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 28, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that The Lion King has made its place in top 3 "highest grossing" Hollywood films in India in 2019. Avengers: Endgame still holds the first place while The LionKing is followed by Captain Marvel.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the Hindi rendition of The Lion King a 3 star out of four and wrote: "Watch The Lion King for the way it looks - there is much here to keep you hooked - if not for what it serves up by way of substance."

The Lion King is a remake of the 1994 animated Disney classic of the same name. Directed by Jon Favreau, the Hindi version of the film has voice-overs by Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan, Ashish Vidyarthy, Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade and Shernaz Patel among others.

