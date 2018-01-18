The 'Katrina Kaif Hate Club' Is 15-Years-Old, Apparently

Katrina Kaif is sweet that way - she recently caught up with the originators of one Katrina Kaif hate-club and even took a photo with them. Well, those who conceptualised the "I Hate Katrina Kaif" club are none other than Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor - remember last season of Koffee With Karan? No? We'll just take you through it. In an episode of Karan Johar's show in December 2016, Katrina had revealed Varun started a hate-club and that Arjun Kapoor was also his partner-in-crime. Before that, both Varun and Arjun had taken Katrina's name to refer to the last bit in the Marry-Hook-Up-Kill game on Karan's show.
Well, all of this mock feud started when Salman gave Varun a hard time after he was spotted checking out Katrina at one time when she was walking on bandstand, Mumbai. "I get why Varun started it, but I don't know why Arjun joined," Katrina had told Karan previously. And now, she's posed a photo with Varun and Arjun, saying: "Boys. 15 years with these ones ...... from hate club .... to I think more love and maturity. Now bet I made u feel old." Arjun spotted the photo on Instagram and said it can double up as a poster for a movie titled: "I Hate U but I Love U."
So, is it safe to say the Katrina hate-club is 15 years old now?
Katrina Kaif has not yet worked with Varun Dhawan or Arjun Kapoor but Varun did feature in Judwaa 2, a remake of Salman Khan's Judwaa. The Dabangg Khan also had a cameo in it. Katrina and Salman were last seen together in December release Tiger Zinda Hai, which is now, the second highest grossing Hindi film.