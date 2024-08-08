The Internet Thinks They Spotted Ali Fazal In A Pic With Blake Lively And Hugh Jackman. Can You Spot Him Too?

Blake Lively's latest photoshoot has taken the internet by storm. The actress shared a series of images from her photoshoot on Instagram. She looks stunning in retro looks crafted by Baz Luhrmann and shares the spotlight with Hugh Jackman, who co-stars with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in Deadpool and Wolverine. However, what caught fans' attention was Ali Fazal's surprise appearance in the picture. Ali is seen dressed in a golden sherwani and looks intensely focused at a casino table.

The fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Did I see Ali Fazal in the picture?" Another one commented, "Am I dreaming or what? He is definitely Ali Fazal." "Guddu bhaiya (Ali Fazal's character in Mirzapur series), what are you doing here?", a comment read. While a user wrote, "Ali Fazal is everywhere these days. Loved seeing him with Blake and Hugh," another one commented, "Baz Luhrmann's vision for this shoot is incredible. Blake, Hugh, and a cameo from Ali Fazal? Perfection."

For the photoshoot, Blake and Hugh channel characters from an Alfred Hitchcock film, with Baz Luhrmann styling them to evoke Cary Grant and Grace Kelly from To Catch A Thief (1955). They both wear black, with Hugh as L'Ombre and Blake as The Cat.

ICYDK: Ali Fazal has worked in several Hollywood films including Furious 7, Victoria & Abdul, Death On The Nile and Kandahar.

On the work front, Blake Lively is set to appear in It Ends With Us, releasing this Friday. Hugh Jackman is busy filming Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal, last seen in Mirzapur Season 3, has several projects lined up, including Metro In Dino, Lahore 1947, and Thug Life.