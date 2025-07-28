The Internet Thinks They Found Ahaan Panday's Private Instagram Account. It Is Followed By <i>Saiyaara</i> Co-Star Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday has been making waves ever since his Bollywood debut in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. Now, amid the growing buzz around the actor, fans believe they've discovered his private Instagram account.

What's Happening

The alleged account, with the username @panday.ahaan, has a dog playing a guitar as its profile photo. While Ahaan has not confirmed whether the account belongs to him, fans are convinced it does, mainly because it is followed by a long list of Bollywood names.

These include Ananya Panday, Aneet Padda, Khushi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Alaya F, Aisha Ahmed and Prit Kamani, among others.

As of now, the alleged private handle has 508 followers, follows 1,603 other accounts, and has 206 posts.

Background

It's not unusual for celebrities to maintain private accounts for their close circles. Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have previously admitted to using such 'finstas', and Alia Bhatt has mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor also uses a private account to quietly follow updates on social media.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara is dominating the box office. The Mohit Suri-directed romantic drama has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark globally in just nine days, becoming one of the biggest box office hits of 2025 so far.

According to early estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 30 crore (India net) on day 10 (Sunday). With strong word of mouth and no major competitors at the moment, Saiyaara's theatrical run shows no signs of slowing down.

At its current pace, the film could potentially surpass the lifetime collections of Kabir Singh (Rs 377 crore), making it the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time (non-inflation-adjusted).