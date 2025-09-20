Fans React To Katrina Kaif's Viral Baby Bump Picture Amid Pregnancy Buzz

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021, and have been at the centre of pregnancy speculation once again. As a picture of the actress from a photo shoot surfaced online, fans and Internet users spotted a baby bump. Although neither Katrina nor Vicky has confirmed the news, the image has reignited the pregnancy rumours on social media.

The blurred picture, shared on Reddit, featured Katrina dressed in a maroon gown as she looked away from the camera. Her baby bump was visible in the form-fitting dress.

Earlier, sources confirmed to NDTV that Katrina Kaif is expecting her first child with Vicky Kaushal. The baby is due in October–November this year.

Following the pregnancy rumours, the actress has stayed away from the limelight. Katrina will reportedly take an extended maternity break after giving birth, as she wants to be a hands-on mom.

Back in June, Vicky Kaushal was questioned about the ongoing pregnancy buzz around Katrina Kaif during the trailer launch of his film Bad Newz.

The actor had said, "As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculation. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz, and when we are ready with the good news, we will share with you)."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly started dating in 2019. The couple got married at the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family.