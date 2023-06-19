The Internet Loves This Pic Of Alia Bhatt With Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda And The Archies Gang In Brazil

Image was shared by Netflix India. (courtesy: netflix_in )

This picture of Alia Bhatt with The Archies gang has set social media abuzz and for all the right reasons. After slaying on the Tudum red carpet in a beautiful green gown, Alia Bhatt took some time out to pose with her Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar and the entire cast of The Archies and we could not be happier. Alia Bhatt, who jetted off last week to attend Netflix's global fan event Tudum, has been serving stylish looks ever since she landed in Brazil but this picture of hers with the coolest gang in town is by far our favourite. In the picture, Alia Bhatt, dressed in a chic green gown, can be seen posing and smiling alongside Zoya Akhtar, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The happy image also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina and truth be told, we cannot take our eyes off them.

The picture was shared by Netflix India alongside the caption, "You see Alia Bhatt and The Archies gang in this picture? We see a beautiful chaand (moon) and sitaare (stars) in the frame." Within minutes of posting the picture, users flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts, One user wrote, "Look at them all just happy smiley faces," while another gushed, "So much nostalgia in one picture. One fan asserted, "All my favourites in one frame," while another wrote, "the crossover no one saw coming," thereby putting our thoughts to words perfectly.

Take a look at the picture here:

On Sunday morning, Alia Bhatt set the social media talking after the trailer of her first Hollywood film Alongside Gal Gadot, Heart Of Stone, was unveiled at Netflix's Tudum event. Later in the day, Alia Bhatt shared some pictures of herself in a beautiful green gown, that she wore for the Tudum red carpet. Sharing the images, Alia Bhatt thanked Brazil for the wonderful time she spent. Her post read, "Obrigado Brazil… thank you for all the love! You have my heart." On Alia Bhatt's post, her friend and designer Prabal Gurung dropped heart emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

Here's a picture of Alia Bhatt along with her Heart Of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt are about to close out #TUDUM with a moment you do NOT want to miss! https://t.co/H4aujqvpYZpic.twitter.com/wWt0YsNWvO — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

In addition to Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In it, she will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.