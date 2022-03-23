The Internet Is 'Inspired' By Sanjay Dutt's New Fitness Post

Sanjay Dutt shared this image. (courtesy: duttsanjay)

Sanjay Dutt, who awaits the release of KGF: Chapter 2, shared a picture from his happy place. The 62-year-old actor, who can be seen lifting weights in the picture, described the gym as a place where he "belongs." Sanjay Dutt captioned the post: "Happy to be back in the place I belong my gym my den, never give in." In the comments section, he got a huge shout out from from his Instafam. His wife Maanayata Dutt dropped a few heart emojis. Actor Ali Fazal commented: "Babaaaaaaaaa! You're an inspiration always." Photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote: "Rocking baba." Veteran actor Suniel Shetty also dropped a punch and a heart emoji in the comments.

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India last year. In the recent years, he starred in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. He was also seen in Torbaaz. The actor also featured in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The actor's line-up of films includesKGF: Chapter 2, co-starring Yash and Raveena Tandon. The multilingual project is slated to release on April 14. He also has Shamshera, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He will also star in Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chhillar.