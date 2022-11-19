The Internet Is All Hearts For 'Beauty Doll' Ananya Panday's Latest Post

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Hey, Ananya Panday, why so gorgeous? The actress is busy with work commitments but she always manages to give her fans a sneak peek into her life. On Saturday, Ananya posted two stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. Going by the comments section, it is safe to say that her curly hair stole the limelight. She looks pretty– her flawless skin and her smile add charm to the selfies. In the caption, Ananya Panday dropped a sun icon and wrote, “Just.” As soon as the actress posted her photos online, Sussanne Khan dropped heart-eye emojis and called her a “beauty doll.” We agree with you, Sussanne Khan.

Ananya Panday's aunt Deanne also reacted to the post and wrote, “I love the hair (heart-eye emojis).” Singer Lisa Mishra also loved the actress' mane. Her comment read, “The hair (red heart icon).”

Fans, who can't get enough of Ananya Panday's look, also flooded her post with compliments. “A girl with beautiful eyes and cute look,” wrote a user while another commented, “Looking so cute and beautiful.”

See Ananya Panday's post here:

Ananya Panday was in New York recently where she attended Swarovski's Open the Wonder dinner with Irina Shayk, Indya, Freida Pinto and Lucy Hale. She was looking breathtaking in a black outfit. Ananya shared photos from her special night and got an overwhelming reaction from her family and friends, including mom Bhavana, BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Here's the post we are talking about:

Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger. She co-starred with Vijay Deverakonda in the film which also had her father, actor Chunky Panday, in a special appearance. Her upcoming projects include Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, as well as Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.