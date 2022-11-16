When In New York, Do As Ananya Panday Does - See Her '48 Hours' Album

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: ananyapanday )

Ananya Panday's social media timeline offers a generous glimpse into her busy life. This week, Ananya has taken fans on a virtual tour of her time in New York City. The actress spent 48 hours in New York and managed to squeeze a healthy dose of work, yummy food and sightseeing into her schedule. The images, shared on social media, feature Ananya enjoying coffee and treats in a cafe, posing next to festive installations and prepping for work with her entourage helping her. Sharing the photos, Ananya said, “48hrs in NYC. Nothing quite like it.” Replying to the post, actress Katrina Kaif shared Ananya's love for New York and said, “So true.” Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Orhan Awatramani wrote, “Humble.”

Instagram Stories of Ananya Panday reveal that she is in New York for an event hosted by the luxury jewellery brand Swarovski. Taking us behind the scenes, Ananya shared an image of her being fed pizza by stylist Meagan Concessio, while the actress was getting her hair and make-up done. In a note, Ananya said, “The official sandwich feeder job is more important,” tagging Meagan.

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram stories

A few weeks ago, Ananya Panday made headlines for recreating Poo's iconic look from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…Looking every bit like the Kareena Kapoor character in her video, Ananya Panday said, “It's my birthday today and it's Halloween tomorrow so obviously I had to dress as my all-time favourite Poo! Obviously not even a patch on Kareena Kapoor. I'm just a fan having a gala time.”

Kareena Kapoor reshared Ananya Panday's video and called it, “Fab”. Replying to the post, Ananya Panday's friend, Suhana Khan said, “Love it.” Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey said, “Haha you are crazy. When did you do all this.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will soon be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.