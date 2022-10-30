On Ananya Panday's Birthday, Mom Bhavana Pandey Wishes Her 'Pudding' With Throwbacks

Bhavana Pandey shared this picture. (courtesy: bhavanapandey)

Ananya Panday has turned a year older today (October 30), and on this occasion, she has received a special birthday wish from mom Bhavana Pandey. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star shared several throwback pictures, including some cute pictures of little Ananya. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday my pudding," followed by heart emoticons. Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Your pudding is the cutest," while another wrote, "Happy birthday Annie pie."

Here have a look:

Bhavana Pandey also shared an adorable video of little Ananya Panday in which she can be heard calling herself "Baby". Also, she says "I love you to her mom". The video also features Bhavana and Chunky Panday. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday my baby girl I love you the mostest always and forever" Soon after she shared the post, her Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-star Seema Sajdeh commented, "Happy Birthday," followed by heart emoticons. Ananya's BFF dropped a heart emoticon, while Sussanne Khan wrote, "Happy birthday to precious Most amazing beautiful babygirl"

Here have a look:

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 24th birthday. The actress is the daughter of veteran actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Ever since, she has starred in several hit films, including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan and others. Next, she will be seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.