Diwali 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar Had This Much Fun At T-Series Party

Sara Ali Khan, who attended a grand Diwali party hosted by T-Series on Sunday night, shared fun pictures on her Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, Sara can be seen happily posing with Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar. In another picture, she can be seen posing with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She also shared a picture with Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan. Sara captioned the post: "Happy Diwali. Love, light and prosperity to all." The T-Series party was also attended by Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Guru Randhawa among other celebs. On her Instagram story, Sara posted a picture with Janhvi and Ananya and she wrote: "Only pyaar for these patakhas."

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed a second child, son Jeh, together in February last year. They are parents to Taimur (5). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.