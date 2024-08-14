The Internet Asks Naga Chaitanya To Delete Old Pic With Samantha Ruth Prabhu After His Engagement To Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya recently got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala in Hyderabad. A few days after the couple shared the news, a section of the Internet requested the actor to delete his old pictures with ex-wife and superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. After announcing his engagement to the Made In Heaven star, Naga Chaitanya deleted almost all his photos with Samantha from his Instagram handle. However, the sole picture of Samantha on Naga Chaitanya's Instagram profile is a click from 2018, which features the actors posing next to a race car. The post is captioned, "Throwback...Mrs and the girlfriend." Another photo of them together happens to be a poster from the film Majili, in which they co-starred.

An Instagram user commented on Naga Chaitanya's post, "Delete it already." Another one added, "Nothing is wrong to have this pic in your feed but caption? Seriously." Similar thoughts echoed in the comments section, "Chay plz remove that pic, you getting engaged with another girl," read a third comment. "Please delete this post," read another. This is the post we are referring to:

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, co-stars of films like Majili Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

In 2022, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared as a guest on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 7, she was asked during the show if she and Naga Chaitanya are amicable. To which she replied, "You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now but it maybe sometime in the future."