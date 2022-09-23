The Inspiration Behind Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's Wedding Invite

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha posing together. (courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are reportedly set to get married on October 4, have been topping the trends list for a long time now. Earlier this week, the star couple's wedding invite went viral. For the uninitiated, the wedding invite features a kitschy rendition of both Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal riding bicycles. The invite is designed in the shape of a matchbox and the text printed on it read "Couple Matches." Puneet Gupta, the Founder of Puneet Gupta Invitations, in a recent interview with Outlook, explained the inspiration behind the invite and said, "The Save the date is about celebrating being an 80's kid and taking inspiration from vintage Indian poster art. It is also kind of interesting to do a very different and quirky take on the couple along with a retro twist and a touch of Bollywood."

The star couple will reportedly marry on October 4 in Mumbai and they will be hosting a wedding reception a day later for their family, friends, and industry friends. Source close to Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha told news agency ANI: "Their wedding festivities will begin on September 30. There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - cocktail, sangeet, and mehendi." All three functions are likely to be held in New Delhi."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are said to be have been dating since 2015. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of the 2013 film Fukrey also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns. They also had extended cameos in Netflix's Call My Agent: Bollywood.

(With inputs from ANI)