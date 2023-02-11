Karan Johar's 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' Moments At Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding

Karan Johar with the wedding guests. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer on February 7 and pictures from their big day are all things nice. A handful of celebrities, who attended the intimate yet lavish wedding with the couple's families, have now been sharing pictures from Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who produced Kiara and Sidharth's Shershaah, is treating his fans to inside pictures from the wedding. After sharing solo shots of himself, KJo has uploaded his “Hum Saath Saath Hain” moments with Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, producers Aarti and Pooja Shetty, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Shabinaa and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. Shahid Kapoor, who co-starred with Kiara Advani in blockbuster Kabir Singh, opted for an all-black outfit while Mira Rajput was looking gorgeous in a pastel green crop top-palazzo set, which she paired with an embroidered shrug. Karan Johar went for a blingy outfit from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. In one of the celebrations, the filmmaker wore a purple achkan and completed his look with a multi-print dupatta.

Sharing the photos, Karan Johar wrote: “Hum Saath Saath hai….#sidkiarakishaadi. Thank you for being so patient, Sheldon Santos (celebrity photographer).”

Producer duo and siblings Aarti and Pooja Shetty were also all hearts for the “most beautiful wedding.” Sharing photos with the “bestest crew,” Aarti wrote, “Most beautiful wedding…. With the bestest crew (red heart icons). Sheldon Santos, thank you for these amazing pics.”





More pictures, giving us glimpses of the wedding venue, were shared by Pooja Shetty. She congratulated “beautiful people” Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra and posted snaps from the “stunning and intimate wedding.” Her caption read: “Stunning and intimate wedding – Sidharth, Kiara, congratulations beautiful people, to a lifetime of happiness and growth. Love you both. Sheldon Santos, thank you for the beautiful pictures.”

Producer Shabinaa also shared some pictures from the wedding. She wrote: “To the most beautiful, intimate and fun wedding everrr… love you both, Kiara and Sidharth” and gave Karan Johar “a big shout out for 3 days of non-stop entertainment!”

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, too, uploaded some pictures from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding.





Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story started after they met on the sets of their first film Shershaah. The newlyweds will now host a grand wedding reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai over the weekend.