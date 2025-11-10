<i>The Girlfriend</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Rashmika Mandanna's Film Crosses Rs 5 Crore Mark

Rahul Ravindran's The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna, continues its steady rise at the box office through its opening weekend.

What's Happening

The film, which earned Rs 3.8 crore in its first two days, collected an estimated Rs 3 crore on Day 3, bringing its total to Rs 6.80 crore (India net) across all languages.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Telugu version of the film remains the biggest contributor, recording an overall occupancy of 37.27% on Sunday.

The afternoon and evening shows performed the best, reaching close to 46% occupancy.

Background

The Girlfriend follows the story of Bhooma (Rashmika Mandanna), a woman navigating love, independence, and the emotional challenges of a relationship that gradually turns toxic. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film delves into the various phases of love and aims to resonate with anyone who has experienced it.

Rashmika Mandanna's performance has been receiving wide appreciation, and the actor shared an emotional note on social media reflecting on her experience working on the film.

Her note read, "The Girlfriend - Ahhh! Where do I even begin.. When Rahul first narrated this script to me, I remember tearing up.. there were so many moments that pinched my heart in ways I couldn't explain. I kept thinking.. wait, I know this feeling.. I've felt this before.. I don't know how we don't see these things when it's all happening.. And what moved me even more was that these words, these emotions, were coming from a man. Things that most people wouldn't even understand.. he did..That day, I walked out of our meeting with two things - 1- a script I knew would be a sin not to do..2- a friend for Life."

She continued, "@rahulr_23, the way you see this world is just so, so beautiful.. and I'm truly grateful to have met you.. People like him...we need more of them in our lives @dheekshithshettyofficial, this is only the beginning for you and I'm so proud of you for taking up something as challenging as Vikram, this early.. No matter what tomorrow brings, I know we'll both be happy because we chose to do something that means something. Even if it touches one person's heart then we've won! @anuemmanuel, we all deserve a Durga in our lives, and you are that for Bhooma and that's the most special to me.. @heshamabdulwahab, you've taken this film to another level altogether.. wonder where we'd be without you @vidyakoppineedi ma'am, @dheerajmogilineni sir the way you've believed in us and backed this story... it means the world. You don't see big production houses do this often.. we might do bigger movies but none ever will be like this one and for that I'm forever grateful.. @geethaarts you've been our anchor through this film.. Thank you for letting us tell this story the way it deserved to be told."

Rashmika concluded, "Bhooma for me is THE MOST SPECIAL because that's mostly me... I've understood myself a little more while playing her..every day, Rahul would explain a scene, and somehow, I'd just know what he meant no follow-up needed..My heart is full of love, pride, and happiness.. I just wish you feel what we felt while making this film. Bhooma is too precious to me... please protect her, love her, and support her.. Signing off, Yours, Bhooma."

The Girlfriend is directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, Mass Movie Makers, and Geetha Arts. The film also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini in key roles.