The First Post-Pandemic Red Carpet: Akshay Kumar And Kiara Advani At Laxmii Premiere

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's film Laxmii is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on Monday evening. Ahead of the film's release, the makers hosted a special premiere on Sunday, pictures from which the lead actors shared on their respective social media accounts. Other than the film's lead actors, producers Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan, and transgender rights activist and veteran Bharatanatyam dancer Laxmi Narayan Tripathi were also present at the premiere of the film. Sharing a picture with his co-star on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote: "All set in black for the red carpet of Laxmii."

See Akshay Kumar's post here:

Kiara Advani also shared pictures on her social media handle. She wrote in her post: "Walking the red carpet for the premiere of Laxmii with a lot of gratitude, joy and butterflies in my stomach. Our movie will be all yours tomorrow... I can't wait for you to sit with your family and friends at the comfort of your homes while watching Laxmii. See you at the movies."

For the big day, Akshay Kumar wore a black suit, while Kiara opted for white saree with black polka dots. She wore it with a colourful blouse. Here's a closer look at her OOTD:

The horror-comedy is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana and it has been directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original. Laxmii is slated to release on November 9 on Disney+Hotstar. The film will also release in Australia, New Zealand, UAE in cinemas, while it will premiere on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada.