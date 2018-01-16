The Film That Made 'Lazy' Prabhas Consider Acting As A Career We remember Prabhas saying previously that the whole acting thing started when: "One day I was watching my uncle's film directed by Bapu"

Prabhas is best known for playing the titular role in the Baahubali film Prabhas had said he never considered acting as an option Bhakta Kannappa is what reportedly made Prabhas change his mind The movie starred his uncle Krishnam Raju Bhakta Kannappa, directed by celebrated filmmaker Bapu, is what made Prabhas consider joining acting. While the exact source of these reports are not known, we remember Prabhas telling IANS in October last year that the whole acting thing started when: "One day I was watching my uncle's film directed by Bapu. I imagined myself in my uncle's character... Then I think it slowly started somewhere."



There is no confirmation if Bhakta Kannappa is the movie he's talking about but the 1976 film did star Krishnam Raju, Prabhas' uncle, as the protagonist. Directed by Bapu, the movie was also produced by Prabhas' father Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju.



In the previous interview to news agency IANS, a "lazy" Prabhas confessed that he would have owned a business by now, had he not taken up acting as a career: "I had thought I will do some business because I am lazy and I can't do jobs. I had thought that maybe I will go into hotel business because our family loves food. And north Indian food is very famous in Hyderabad."



"My uncle is an actor, my dad is a producer, so they asked me if I was interested, and I was like 'How can someone act in front of so many people with lights and emote'. I used to feel shy... My parents asked me once or twice and I said that it is impossible," the actor had added.



Last seen in Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas will next be seen in trilingual action thriller Saaho, in which he co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor.



(With PTI inputs)





