<i>The Eye</i>: "I Have Always Been Drawn To Stories That Explore Love, Darkness, And Self-Discovery," Says Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is all set and raring to go with her International debut film titled The Eye. The film has been directed by Daphne Schmon and produced by Fingerprint Content. The film recently opened at the 5th Wench Film Festival.

To those unaware, Wench Film Festival is founded by Sapna Bhavnani, and is India's pioneering platform dedicated to horror, sci-fi, and fantasy cinema.

Reflecting on the project, Shruti Haasan shared, "From the moment I read the script, I knew this film was meant for me. I've always been drawn to stories that explore love, darkness, and self-discovery-concepts that resonate deeply with me."

She added, "The Eye allowed me to confront those emotions on screen, and working with such an incredibly talented all-female creative team made the experience even more special. It felt like the universe had aligned to bring this opportunity my way."

The plot of The Eye is set against the backdrop of Greece. The storyline revolves around Diana (played by Haasan) as she embarks on an emotional journey, scattering her late husband Felix's ashes on a remote island. What initially begins as an act of closure, soon entangles her in the clandestine Evil Eye ritual, weaving an unsettling tale of grief, fate, and the supernatural.

The film was scripted by award-winning writer Emily Carlton and also has Mark Rowley (Last Kingdom, Rogue Heroes) and British legends Anna Savva and Linda Marlowe in key roles.

UK trailblazer Melanie Dicks produced through Fingerprint Content with Yu-Fai Suen and Jess Hines executive producing.