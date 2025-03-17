<i>The Diplomat</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: John Abraham's Film Closes The Opening Weekend With Rs 13 Crore

John Abraham's The Diplomat is close to hitting the ₹15 crore mark at the box office. The political thriller collected ₹4.65 crore on its third day, according to Sacnilk. On its first Sunday, the film recorded an overall 19.61% Hindi occupancy. So far, The Diplomat has earned a total of ₹13.3 crore in the domestic market, the report added.

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat is set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations. The project delves into themes of diplomacy and the personal conflicts faced by diplomats.

The Diplomat features John Abraham as J.P. Singh, the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Pakistan and Sadia Khateeb as Uzma Ahmed, a woman seeking repatriation to India.

The cast also includes Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy and Ashwath Bhatt in pivotal roles.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day 2 box office numbers of The Diplomat on X (formerly Twitter). He noted, “#TheDiplomat shows an upward trend on Saturday [+ 16.13%], though a stronger performance would have placed it in a much more comfortable position.”

He further emphasised the importance of positive word of mouth. “The silver lining is its positive word of mouth – a significant jump on Sunday is essential before the weekdays set in,” Taran Adarsh added.

Mentioning the figures, the trade analyst wrote, “#TheDiplomat [Week 1] Fri 4.03 cr, Sat 4.68 cr. Total: ₹ 8.71 cr.”

Ahead of The Diplomat's release, John Abraham talked about how he loved the film's script from the first reading.

“I love geopolitics, so I thought this looks interesting, and I fell in love with what I read, credit to Ritesh Shah (writer). For me, it's about the story; it's immaterial whether you see a woman or a man in front. If the painting is beautiful, all the characters look beautiful,” the actor told PTI.

The Diplomat has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, John Abraham, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Samir Dixit, Jatish Varma and Rakesh Dang under the banners of T-Series Films, JA Entertainment, Wakaoo Films, Seeta Films and Fortune Pictures.