<i>The Devil Wears Prada 2</i> Trailer: Miranda Priestly Is Back, And Fashion World Needs Saving

The final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is out, giving fans another glimpse into the highly anticipated sequel nearly two decades after the original film became a cultural phenomenon.

What's Happening

The upcoming film continues the story introduced in The Devil Wears Prada, which followed the journey of aspiring journalist Andrea Sachs as she navigated the demanding world of fashion journalism under the formidable leadership of Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the original movie was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name. The film went on to become both a commercial and critical success, earning nearly A$500 million worldwide along with two Oscar nominations, three Golden Globe nominations and five BAFTA nominations.

The newly released trailer for the sequel opens with a familiar dynamic between Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly and her former assistant Andrea Sachs.

In the nearly three-minute clip, Miranda arrives unannounced at Andrea's home, delivering her instructions in the same icy tone that defined the original film.

"Pull yourself together. We have work to do, and by we I mean you," she tells her.

The preview also revisits many of the franchise's trademark moments. Miranda remains as sharp and critical as ever, dismissing unsuitable models as looking like "methadone farmers".

Meanwhile, Andrea is seen rushing through New York City in a frantic attempt to handle a fashion crisis of sorts, with Madonna's hit song Vogue playing in the background.

The story of the sequel is set in a media industry that has changed dramatically since the events of the first film. Miranda is now dealing with the continued decline of traditional print publishing while trying to maintain her influence in the fashion world.

One of the central conflicts involves Emily Charlton, the former Runway assistant played by Emily Blunt, who is now a senior executive at a powerful luxury conglomerate. Her company's advertising budget has become crucial for keeping Runway relevant and financially stable.

The trailer also includes a moment that has sparked discussion among fans. In one scene, Miranda appears to struggle to recognise Andrea after she returns to the Runway office. "Sorry, who is this? Do you know her? Do I know her?" she asks.

Later, when Andrea reunites with Emily, Miranda once again questions their connection. "You also know her?" she asks before being informed that they worked together at the same time. "Really?" she asks. "Where was I?"

Background

Filming for the sequel has largely taken place on location in New York City.

According to reports, the film "follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt's character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs".

Much of the original cast is returning for the sequel, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman. However, Adrian Grenier will not be returning as Nate, Andrea's boyfriend from the original film.

Several new actors are joining the franchise, including Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Lady Gaga and B. J. Novak. Actors Simone Ashley and Patrick Brammall are also part of the new cast, along with appearances from model and TikTok personality Calum Harper and Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg.

The sequel is currently in post-production and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on May 1.