The Crown New Still: Olivia Colman Transforms Into Queen Elizabeth II

Olivia Colman in The Crown. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Season 3 focuses on disintegration of Princess Margaret's marriage Helena Bonham Carter plays Princess Margaret in the upcoming 2 seasons The New season will also introduce Camilla and Princess Diana

Actress Olivia Colman transformed into Queen Elizabeth II for the third season of Netflix's popular web-series The Crown. Olivia looks magnificent in a new still from the show, which has been shared on the show's official Twitter handle with one word caption: "Patience." The third season of the show reportedly focuses on Prince Charles relationship with Camilla before he married Princess Diana and also Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon's disintegrating relationship. Therefore, "patience" aptly describes the mood of the new still, which found its way on Monday's trends list. Olivia Colman takes over from actress Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth II for the first two seasons.



Take a look at Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown:





Olivia Colman, who has featured in shows like Broadchurch and The Night Manager, has been signed for the lead role for the upcoming two seasons of the show. When she took over from Claire Foy, Olivia Colman said: "I'm so thrilled to be a part of the crown. I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius. She's an incredibly hard act to follow. I'm basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her."



Claire Foy won the Best Actress (TV Drama series) Golden Globe for her role in the show in 2017 while she won the Screen Actors Guild Award in the same category for two years back-to-back.



