On Mother's Day, A List Of Most Coolest Moms On TV Right Now (Don't Mess With Them)

Queen Elizabeth, The Crown



perfectly juggled between her work and personal life and that's how you strike a balance. The official duties came upon on Queen Elizabeth when her children were still very young. But she did it all with perfection (from being a queen to a mother). She was strict, kind and loved with incredible grace and personified what we now call #bossmom.



Joyce Byers, Stranger Things



Single mom - what's that, by the way? Joyce Byers has crashed stereotype of a single mom like a boss. Mom to Will and Jonathan Byers, who works as a clerk to meet their family needs, Joyce could probably lead the don't-mess-with-me mom pack and is a true hero. When Will suddenly disappeared, she puts up a fight like nobody else, letting a mom's protectiveness take over and she didn't take a 'no' for an answer. You see her standing strong against every evil that might take away her child from her.



Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls



Admit it, you want a mom like Lorelai Gilmore. She is goals for every mother ever. She goes for movie nights-in with her daughter to binges on junk food with her and what not. They truly give a new definition to a mother-daughter relationship. Lorelai is witty and has a comeback for every possible situation. Her pop-culture reference game is on point too. Where's the Cool Mom Award, folks?



Alice Cooper, Riverdale



Alice Cooper is pretty much like our own moms - protective but at the same time loving too. She's always ready to stand up for her daughter Betty and is always the first one to call out on her mistakes.



Jane, Jane The Virgin



A hard-working young mother, passionate about her career, that's Jane for you. She makes rosy romance novels fade with multiple reality checks about motherhood. When she accidentally becomes pregnant, she is bombarded with questions, her relationship with fiancé goes for a toss but she keep the baby and does every possible thing to pursue her dreams.





Not all heroes wear capes and surely, our mothers don't need one to prove their magic (they do it just every other day). We all love fictional characters and have one favourite out of the many. But who can beat them? Have you like thought about it? Hands down, they are our moms, the superheroes in every child's life. No matter how hold you turn, mother's love will always be always be there. (There's nothing like it). So, on this Mother's Day, as you take out time to raise a toast to your moms, here is a list of some of the coolest moms (and you will not want to mess with them) on Netflix.