'The Craziness And Hysteria' At Sunny Leone's Wax Statue Launch At Madame Tussauds Delhi

Sunny Leone in Delhi (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Remember the 'overwhelming' welcome Sunny Leone had got in Kochi last year? She yet again received a similar reception in Delhi, where she unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds on Tuesday. Sunny got a blockbuster welcome at the event, pictures and videos of which she shared on social media and wrote, "Then it all began! The craziness and hysteria." The post feature a group of photographers trying to take pictures of Sunny while she unveils the wax statue. In one of the videos posted by her, we can see Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber entering the venue, aided by heavy security, amidst a huge crowd. Sunny Leone waved and smiled at her fans at Madame Tussauds.

Delhi loves Sunny Leone this much.

This is how she was welcomed in Kochi.

My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks #fone4pic.twitter.com/lLHTo8GyrC — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

No words...Can't thank the people of Kochi.Was so overwhelmed by the love&support.Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala!Thank you #fone4pic.twitter.com/UTAnjlYvc5 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

Meanwhile, after unveiling the wax figure in Delhi, Sunny Leone interacted with the press and said, "I am very happy and completely in awe of my statue. So many people have worked for a long time to get my wax figure in correct shape. I really appreciate the hardwork. It is an amazing feeling. I am glad to be chosen for this incredible honour," reports IANS.

Daniel Weber, 'proud' of his wife, shared this post for her.

Madame Tussauds Delhi, located at Connaught Place, has wax statues of prominent personalities like Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhubala, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli and others.

Sunny Leone recently starred in her biographical web series, titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. She is making her Telugu film debut with Veeramadevi.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are parents to daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher.