<i>The Conjuring: Last Rites</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Horror Film Mints Rs 50 Crore In India, Beats <i>The Bengal Files, Baaghi 4</i>

India seems to be in the mood to enjoy a horror flick over an action saga or a period drama. Within three days of its release, The Conjuring: Last Rites minted Rs 50 crore, beating Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. All three films released in India on September 5.

On the first Sunday, The Conjuring: Last Rites minted Rs 15.50 crore, taking the total to Rs 50.50 crore.

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files fell flat with a collection of Rs 6.65 crore, while Tiger Shroff's franchise film Baaghi 4 minted Rs 31.25 crore in its debut weekend, according to Sacnilk.

The Conjuring: Last Rites also beat the earnings of Param Sundari, which failed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in 10 days.

According to Sacnilk, 60.95% footfall was registered in the afternoon shows, followed by 60.50% in evening shows and 37.77% in night shows.

Last Rites has already become the third highest-grossing Hollywood horror release in India, just behind The Conjuring 2 (Rs 61.80 crore) and Final Destination: Bloodlines (Rs 62.12 crore).

About The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by Michael Chaves and written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, is the ninth installment in The Conjuring Universe. Based on the true-life investigations of the Smurl haunting, the film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, along with Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.