<i>The Buckingham Murders</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Progress Report Of Kareena Kapoor's Film

The Buckingham Murders, featuring Kareena Kapoor, was released in theatres on Friday, September 13. The mystery thriller directed by Hansal Mehta saw a dip at the ticket window. On Day 4 the film earned ₹ 75 lakhs in the domestic market, according to a report by Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total collection now stands at ₹6 crore. On its first Monday (September 16), The Buckingham Murders witnessed a 10.81 percent Hindi occupancy, the report mentioned. The storyline centres around a grieving female cop whose child was murdered. After moving to a new town, she begins investigating the disappearance of another missing child. Besides Kareena, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen are also part of the project. The Buckingham Murders is co-produced by Kareena, alongside Ektaa Kapoor and Sobha Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.

A day after the release of The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor uploaded a no-filter, monochrome picture on Instagram. The snap was clicked from the film sets. Her expressions speak for themselves in the photograph. Teasing the film's release, Kareena wrote in the caption, “What are you waiting for? The Buckingham Murders now in theatres.”

On the day of The Buckingham Murders' premiere, Kareena Kapoor dropped a set of BTS pictures. Director Hansal Mehta made an appearance on the first slide. The crew members were also present. “As an actor, it's the choices one makes. And I am very proud of this choice. Please watch this story and dive into my world of crime and drama, a dream I have always had to act in or produce but here I got the best of both worlds. Go find a screen. The Buckingham Murders now in cinemas,” read the side note.

The Buckingham Murders received tremendous appreciation at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival. The film marks Kareena Kapoor's third collaboration with Ektaa Kapoor. They previously worked together in Veere Di Wedding and Crew.