10/10 If You Can Guess The Actors Who Attended AP Dhillon's Mumbai Concert

AP Dhillon kicked off his three-city India tour in Mumbai on Saturday. The singer's Brownprint Tour concert drew a star-studded audience including Malaika Arora, Mrunal Thakur and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Many of them shared highlights from the night on social media platforms. Let us take a closer look at their posts, one by one. Mrunal Thakur shared a video on her Instagram Stories, where she can be seen grooving to AP Dhillon's electrifying performance of his song Insane. Towards the end of the clip, Nushrratt Bharuccha also makes an appearance. She is also enjoying the show with equal enthusiasm.

You must have been living under a rock if you missed the viral moment of Malaika Arora sharing the stage with AP Dhillon. The singer himself shared the clip on his Instagram handle. In the video, AP Dhillon is seen stepping off the stage to give Malaika a warm hug before returning to the stage with her. As AP Dhillon performs his soulful track With You, he gazes at Malaika. Captioning the post, AP Dhillon quoted lyrics from the song, writing, “Pehle pyaar di pehli kahaani”

Wait, there is more. Nushrratt Bharuccha also shared a video on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, she and Mrunal Thakur can be seen enjoying AP Dhillon's performance of his song With You.

Up next, AP Dhillon will perform in New Delhi on December 14, followed by the final show of his India tour in Chandigarh on December 21.

Earlier, AP Dhillon shared his excitement for this India tour. He said, "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of ‘The Brownprint' live.”