The Big Box Office Clash: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal vs Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. (courtesy: imvangasandeep)

August 11 is going to witness a box office clash between three of the biggest stars in Bollywood - Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues are all slated to hit the screens on August 11, this year. Akshay Kumar announced his film's release date in a social media post on Friday. After there were reports that Ranbir's Animal has been rescheduled to avoid clash with the two big films, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday, "Animal very much on schedule. Animal is not postponed... don't believe rumours... The first collaboration of actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is definitely arriving in cinemas on 11 Aug 2023."

#Xclusiv... RANBIR KAPOOR: 'ANIMAL' VERY MUCH ON SCHEDULE... #Animal is NOT postponed... DON'T believe rumours... The first collaboration of actor #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga is DEFINITELY arriving in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 [#IndependenceDay wknd]. #BhushanKumarpic.twitter.com/hGS01j1FvV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2023

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, sharing a poster from OMG 2, announced the film's release date. Akshay Kumar wrote: "Aa rahe hai hum, aayega aap bhi (we are coming, you are also invited) August 11. In theatres. #OMG2."

OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai. It is the sequel to Akshay and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. OMG 2 will also feature Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil in pivotal roles.

In January this year, Sunny Deol had shared the first look from Gadar 2 and announced that the film will release on August 11. "This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. Gadar 2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023," he wrote.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkasrh Sharma will be reprising the roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively.