OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Announces Release Date With New Poster

Akshay Kumar in OMG 2. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar is back with a new update on his forthcoming film OMG 2. The actor, on Friday, shared a new poster of himself from the film, while also announcing the release date. OMG 2 will open in theatres on August 11, this year. The poster, shared by Akshay Kumar on Instagram just an hour ago, has already gone viral. It shows him in a never-seen-before look, inspired by Lord Shiva. Sharing the photo, Akshay Kumar wrote: “Aa rahe hai hum, aayega aap bhi [we are coming, you are also invited]. August 11. In theatres. #OMG2.” It should be noted that Akshay Kumar's film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office. The two films are also releasing on August 11 this year.

Reacting to Akshay Kumar's post, singer B Praak, who has collaborated with him many times, dropped red heart and fiery icons in the comments section. Take a look:

Akshay Kumar and the makers of OMG 2 announced the film in October 2021. He had shared two posters with the caption: “Need your blessings and wishes for OMG 2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev.”

OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai. It is the sequel to Akshay and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. The first installment is the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal), who files a case against God for the destruction of his shop in an earthquake. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdev and late actor Om Puri in a special role.

Watch the trailer of OMG – Oh My God here:

Apart from Akshay Kumar, OMG 2 will also feature Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil in pivotal roles.