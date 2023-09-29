The Big Box Office Clash: Prabhas' Salaar vs Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

Prabhas in Salaar. (courtesy actorprabhas)

December 22 is going to witness a box office clash between two of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas-led Salaar are both slated to hit the theatres on December 22 this year. While the release date of Dunki was announced by the film's lead actor Shah Rukh Khan and the film's director Rajkumar Hirani last year, the makers of Salaar made the big announcement of the revised release date on Friday. Sharing a new poster of Prabhas, the makers wrote, "Coming bloody soon. #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023. #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22.

See the Salaar release date announcement post:

Salaar was previously scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023. However, its release date was postponed. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan released in theatres on September 7 and it is a smash hit and still going strong at the box office.

Sharing the Dunki release announcement last year, Rajkumar Hirani wrote in an Instagram post, "Shah Rukh Khan. Aakhir humne ek saath movie banane ka decision le hi liya ( We finally managed to make a movie together). Extremely thrilled to announce #Dunki, coming to you next Christmas! Release in cinemas on 22.12.23."

Sharing the film's teaser earlier this year, Prabhas simply wrote in an Instagram post, "The Salaar Cease Fire teaser has arrived. Have you seen it yet?" Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the teaser of the film and he wrote, The most violent men...Called one man... The most violent. Presenting Salaar Cease Fire to the world."

Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, also features Taapsee Pannu. The film will be produced by Gauri Khan.

Other than Prabhas,Salaar stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Garuda Ram. Directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel,Salaar is schedule to release in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Prashanth Neel's last release KGF: Chapter 2 broke a number of records at the box office when it released in 2022.