Prabhas' Salaar Release Postponed Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Prabhas in the teaser of Salaar. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Prabhas' Salaar, which was earlier scheduled to release on September 28, has been pushed to a later date due to "unforeseen circumstance." The producer of the movie Hombale Films announced the news on X on Wednesday morning. However, the makers didn't announce the new release date. The official handle of Hombale Films wrote on X, "We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey."

— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) September 13, 2023

Earlier this month, the reports of Salaar getting postponed were doing the rounds on the Internet. However, there was no official confirmation then. The buzz achieved momentum when trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on September 2. He wrote on X, "BreakingNews...PRABHAS: 'SALAAR' TO ARRIVE IN November... Salaar is NOT arriving on 28 September 2023, it's OFFICIAL now... The post-production work of this #Prabhas starrer is going on in full swing... HombaleFilms - the producers - are bringing the film in Nov 2023... New release date soon." As Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan released on September 7, a big section of the Internet didn't waste time to draw the conjecture that Salaar was pushed due to Jawan craze.

The teaser of Salaar released in the month of July. Sharing the film's teaser, Prabhas simply wrote in an Instagram post, "The Salaar Cease Fire teaser has arrived. Have you seen it yet?" Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the teaser of the film and he wrote, "The most violent men...Called one man... The most violent. Presenting Salaar Cease Fire to the world."

Directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, Salaar will release in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Prashanth Neel's last release KGF: Chapter 2 broke a number of records at the box office when it released in 2022.