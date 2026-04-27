<i>Big Bang Theory</i> Spin-Off <i>Stuart Fails To Save The Universe</i> To Release In July 2026

After Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, the hit drama The Big Bang Theory is getting another spin-off titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which will begin streaming on HBO Max in July.

The new show stars Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie. They made the announcement on Sunday during the CCXP Mexico City panel for the show, according to Variety.

About The Series

In the series, comic book shop owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally triggering a multiverse Armageddon.

Stuart is helped by his girlfriend Denise, his geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist Barry Kripke. Along the way, they encounter alternate-universe versions of characters from The Big Bang Theory.

The show was first announced as being in development in April 2023 and is co-created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. It is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lorre, Penn, and Prady also serve as executive producers.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be the fourth series in The Big Bang Theory universe.

About Big Bang Theory

The original show followed five main characters living and working in California. Leonard Hofstadter (played by Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (played by Jim Parsons) are physicists at the California Institute of Technology and share a flat. Their neighbour Penny (played by Kaley Cuoco) is a waitress and aspiring actress.

Leonard and Sheldon's equally geeky friends and colleagues include aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz (played by Simon Helberg) and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali (played by Kunal Nayyar).

The original series ran for 12 seasons and led to the prequel Young Sheldon, which concluded after seven seasons in 2024. A spin-off of that show, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, followed soon after.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Most-Watched Film On Netflix India And Pakistan, Viewed 7.6 Million Times Globally