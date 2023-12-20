'Went Great': 'The Big Bang Theory' Actor Kate Micucci Says She Is Cancer Free Post Surgery

"It's pretty weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life," she said.

Actor-comedian Kate Micucci recently revealed she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Known for her role as Lucy on "The Big Bang Theory" shared the news of her diagnosis in a TikTok video. Now, she took to the video-sharing platform and posted a positive health update after having cancer surgery last week, as per a report in the Independent.

The 43-year-old said that she is cancer-free and the surgery to treat lung cancer "went great". She said in the video, "All the reports came back that it worked. I don't need to do any other treatment. So big thank you to all my doctors and nurses and everyone that took just really great care of me. The actor added, "And thanks to figuring it out early because I am very, very lucky and I know that." She also thanked her fans and supporters for the love, prayers and kind wishes. Towards the end of the video, Ms Micucci said that she is looking forward to Christmas. "I am really excited to hand out with my little boy for Christmas," she said.

Ms Micucci underwent the surgery last Friday. She posted a video at that time and said, "Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a 'Sick Tok.' I'm in the hospital but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday." She stated that the diagnosis was a surprise as she had not even smoked a cigarette in her life. "They caught it early. It's pretty weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life. So, you know, it was a surprise, but also, I guess it happens.

"I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high ... It was HCRP ... not sure what that is exactly but I guess it means there is inflammation somewhere. So I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that's where the spot in my lung was noticed," she explained on how she found out about the cancer.

Notably, Ms Micucci has been a part of "The Big Bang Theory" for three seasons as the shy and awkward Lucy, a woman that Raj meets at a party. She has also appeared in "How I Met Your Mother", "Weeds," and "Psych".

