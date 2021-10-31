The Best Shape Of My Life Trailer: Will Smith's Journey Is As Real As It Gets

Will Smith in The Best Shape Of My Life. (courtesy: willsmith)

We know Will Smith as the superstar he is. However, in the trailer of his fitness docuseries titled The Best Shape Of My Life, the actor shares the lesser-known facets of his life. The 53-year-old actor shared the trailer on YouTube, in which he embarks on two "extraordinarily difficult" journeys. The series will touch upon the physical transformation, where he will be seen losing his weight in a span of 20 weeks. The docuseries will also focus on the actor's mental health and will showcase how he will finish writing his memoir at the same time. The trailer is as real as it gets and is about Will Smith's real life pursuit of happiness.

In the trailer, Will Smith freely showcases the emotional side of his personality and says, "Exposing my life and so many things that people don't know about me." He also speaks about the time he felt suicidal and added, "The only time in my life that I ever considered suicide."

Check out the trailer of The Best Shape Of My Life here:

The Best Shape Of My Life is slated to release on November 8 and it is a YouTube Original. The series will release one day before his memoir hits the book shelves.

Will Smith, a Hollywood A-lister, is the star of hit movies like Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, Men in Black series and the Bad Boys films just to name a few. He is also the star of the popular television series The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: 1) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health - 1860-2662-345 / 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) 2) TISS iCall - 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)