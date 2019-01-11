The Backstory Behind Sonam Kapoor's 'AK-OK' Anamika Khanna Outfit

Sonam Kapoor is a pink Anamika Khanna outfit. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Remember the stunning pink outfit that Sonam Kapoor wore to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding, which was held in Mumbai last month? For anyone who has seen the outfit must also remember that it had the text 'AK-OK' imprinted on it. On Friday, the actress finally quenched her fans curiosity by sharing a special post on her Instagram profile, in which she revealed that the initials 'AK' stand for her designer friend Anamika Khanna. Sonam shared a picture of herself in the same outfit and accompanied it along with an extensive note. In her post, Sonam revealed that "AK-OK" was a phrase used by Anamika Khanna's sons, who would often tell her that "everything is going to be AK-OK" after the designer "suffered through terrible illness" last yer.

Sonam Kapoor wrote: "My dear friend Anamika Khanna had gone through a terrible illness in the last year. Her beautiful twin sons Viraj Khanna and Vishesh Khanna banded together and surrounded her gave her comfort and inspiration. The common slang that is used among people is A-Ok in America. Viraj and Vishesh who just returned from America after four years in the prestigious university of Southern California, used the same term playfully with their mom when she was down, saying "mom everything is going to be AK-OK."

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

In her post, Sonam expressed her love for her designer friend and said that she feels "fortunate" to be Anamika Khanna's muse. "Dear Anamika, I'm so glad everything is eventually AK-OK. I'm so fortunate to be your muse and Rhea Kapoor and I get to collaborate with you," added Sonam.

The Neerja actress also talked about how she got extremely emotional after wearing the outfit and wrote: "I hope I never take you for granted. Love you so much! I shed a tear when I wore this outfit because I know it was inspired by your boys and they gave you strength during your lowest."

Sonam Kapoor swears by Anamika Khanna's designs. Sonam Kapoor opted for a chevron grey lehenga by Anamika Khanna for her wedding reception, which was held in May last year.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently busy with the promotional duties of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Sanju.