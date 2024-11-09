The Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Timeline: Dating, Secret Wedding And Soon, A Baby

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to welcome their first child. The actress and cricketer shared the happy news with fans through a joint Instagram post. The snap featured a note that read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025. Athiya and Rahul.” The image also included an evil eye symbol. Fans and colleagues quickly filled the post with congratulatory messages. Shibani Akhtar wrote, “Congratulations my darling so happy for you both.” Sania Mirza said, “Congratulations guys.” Nimrat kaur commented, “Congratulations.” Many others followed suit. Take a look at their post:

As Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul prepare to embrace parenthood, let's take a look back at their relationship journey.

1. Dating (2019):

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly began dating in 2019. Rumours about their relationship gained momentum when photos from a shared vacation in Thailand surfaced online.

2. Marriage

Athiya and KL Rahul got married on January 23, 2023. The intimate ceremony took place at Athiya's father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The couple opted for pastel outfits for their special day. They also shared a joint Instagram post capturing the highlights of their wedding. The caption read, “‘In your light, I learn how to love…' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

3. Athiya Shetty's Birthday Wish For KL Rahul

April 18, 2023, marked KL Rahul's first birthday after the couple's wedding. Athiya Shetty made sure to wish her husband with a special Instagram post. She uploaded two lovey-dovey photographs and wrote, “Happiest birthday to my biggest blessing,” in her caption.

4. KL Rahul's Birthday Wish For Athiya Shetty

In November 2023, Athiya Shetty celebrated her first birthday after the wedding. On the special day, KL Rahul shared a special wish for his lady love. In the Instagram post, Athiya can be seen hugging her husband. The side note read, “Whenever I'm broken, you make me feel whole. Whenever I'm lonely, you're there for my soul. Wherever you are, girl, that's where I call my home. Happy birthday wifey love you.”

5. First Anniversary

In January this year, the couple celebrated their first anniversary. To mark the special day, the duo shared a video on Instagram, showcasing highlights from their wedding day. “Finding you was like coming home,” read the note attached to the post.

We wish Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul all the joy and happiness as they embark on this beautiful new chapter of parenthood.