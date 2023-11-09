The Archies Trailer: 'Welcome To The Movies' - Abhishek Bachchan's Note For Nephew Agastya Nanda

A still from the trailer of The Archies. (courtesy: YouTube)

Agastya Nanda, the onscreen Archie Andrews in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, got a loud shout out from his uncle and actor Abhishek Bachchan. The actor shared the film's trailer on social media and wrote, "This is just so cool! Can't wait to see it. Agastya, I'm so, so proud of you. From jumping on my bed as a kid playing the air guitar to jumping out of the screen with a real one..... the journey has just begun. Play hard." For the film's director Zoya Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Zo, you've knocked it out of the park again! And to the rest of the kids and the crew, all the very best. Very exciting. Welcome to the movies."

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

Gauri Khan too cheered for daughter Suhana and team. "Congratulations to team Archies," she wrote.

Agastya's mom Shweta Bachchan shared the trailer on social media and she wrote, "28 days till you rock n' roll with The Archies. The Archies premieres on 7 December, only on Netflix."

Agastya Nanda will make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's rendition of The Archies, in which he stars in the titular role. The film will also features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.