Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Sister Khushi's The Archies Trailer: 'Just Looking Like A Wow'

Khushi Kapoor in The Archies trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies released on Wednesday afternoon and it wouldn't be wrong to say that it is trending a great deal. Arjun Kapoor cheered for sister Khushi, who marks her acting debut with the film. Arjun took a leaf from the viral social media trend "Just looking like a wow" and he wrote in his Instagram entry, "Khushi Kapoor, you have no idea mujhe kitni khushi hui looking at this trailer (You have no idea how happy the trailer made me). It's finally here and just looking like a wow." He also congratulated the other cast members and added, "Can't wait to see Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda absolutely nail this one. Zoya Akhtar, you bloody genius. Thank you for introducing us to the world of Archies."

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor cheered for her sister on Instagram too. "The world of Archies! It's like nothing we've ever seen before. It's sunshine, it's fun, and it's all heart. And it's my sisters big puppy dog eyes making me want to pin her to the ground and give her 1000 cuddles and 5000 kissies," she wrote.

Anshula Kapoor, sharing the film's trailer on her Instagram stories, wrote, "And once again Zoya Akhtar magically transports us into a world I cannot wait to live vicariously. 7th December cannot wait, come fast." Tagging her sister Khushi and other cast members, Anshula wrote, "Excitement level 3000."

Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are film producer Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018. Anshula Kapoor started an online fundraising platform in 2019. Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor are both Bollywood actors, while Khushi will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation ofThe Archies.