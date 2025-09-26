<i>Thamma</i> Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Plays A <i>Rajma Chawal</i>-Loving Vampire Who Romances Rashmika Mandanna

Maddock Films on Friday released the much awaited trailer of its upcoming horror comedy Thamma, headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. It is slated to be released in cinema halls on October 21 on the festival of Diwali.

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who helmed Munjya, and penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Stree director Amar Kaushik.

The villain of this horror comedy is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Yakshasan, who belongs to the community of vampires called Betaals whose real calling was to protect the earth and the human race. But under Yakshasan, Betaals decide to go rogue and start drinking human blood.

Somehow, Alok crosses paths with Yakshasan and Tadaka, another vampire who becomes his love interest. How Alok turns into this new vampire, navigates his path with his clueless parents, played by Paresh Rawal and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, and fights it out with Yakshasan appears to form the main plot of the Thamma.

"Ab main kya karoonga? Meri life, mere ambition sab khatam. Rajma chawal kaise khaoonga?" a hapless Alok, who just discovers he has got fangs and no heartbeat, exclaims.

Ayushmann Khurrana previously called Thamma the "biggest release" of his career.

"For me, Diwali is about togetherness, it is about family and it is about having the best community experience by spending time with your friends. I'm a big movie buff and every year, I have a ritual to go to the theatres with my family and watch a film on Diwali! We have so much fun together and it makes me so happy to see scores of people thronging to the theatres to watch these big releases.

"So, it feels amazing to have a big Diwali release with Thamma. It is the biggest release of my career and I'm really eager to spread joy, happiness and laughter with the entire country with Thama. The fact that my film could be one of the reasons for people to have a great festive period feels really surreal," the actor had said.

Also making an appearance in the trailer of the Thamma is Bhediya, a character played by Varun Dhawan, in the newly christened Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Fans will also see Elvis Karim Prabhakar, essayed by Baahubali superstar Sathyaraj, who made an appearance in Munjya, the franchise's last horror comedy.

Faisal Khan, best known as Prahlad Cha of Panchayat, also play a pivotal role in Thamma.

