<i>Thamma</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Rashmika Mandanna And Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Shoots Past Rs 50 Crore

Maddock Films' new addition to the horror-comedy universe, Thamma, crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within three days of release. On Thursday, the film minted Rs 12.50 crore, taking the total to Rs 55.10 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Thamma had a solid start with Rs 24 crore in collections.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the film witnessed a drop in its earnings. Nonetheless, it has retained its hold at the box office after the craze over festive holidays subsided.

The film was ranked as the second-highest opener in the Maddock horror-comedy universe, after Stree 2.

The film has also become the biggest opener for Ayushmann Khurrana, beating the opening collections of DreamGirl 2 (Rs 10.69 crore).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the film's performance on Wednesday and wrote, "#Thamma continues its super-solid run on Day 2 [Wednesday]... Coming off a big holiday on Tuesday, the film did witness a dip at select centres, but strong evening and night show occupancies helped cover the shortfall.

"A key highlight is the strong backing from family audiences, which is further strengthening the identity and acceptance of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe [#MHCU]."

A key highlight is the strong backing from family audiences,… pic.twitter.com/7WZNn7weRX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2025

Thamma Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The lead pair never loses grip over roles that require their prosthetic Dracula teeth to do as much of the talking as their eyes—talking of eyes, Rashmika Mandanna, not surprisingly, wins hands down—and mouths. They do a fine job of flitting back and forth between bewilderment and omniscience."

About Thamma

Thamma has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqi and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles along with the lead pair. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thamma is inter-connected with other horror-comedies like the Stree films, Bhediya, Munjya.