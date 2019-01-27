Thackeray Box Office Collection Day 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film Earns Rs 16 Crore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Thackeray (Image courtesy taranadarsh )

Highlights Thackeray is performing remarkably well in the Maharashtra circuit The film also stars Amrita Rao The film clashed at the box office with Manikarnika

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray, biopic on the life of late politician Bal Thackeray, has garnered Rs 10 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The Abhijit Panse-directed film "benefitted" from the Republic Day holiday and it continues to witness an "upward trend" in the Maharashtra circuit. After two days in the theaters, Thackeray, which released in Hindi and Marathi, currently stands at Rs 16 crore (collaborative collection). "Thackeray business jumps on Day 2. Gets the benefit of Republic Day holiday. While Maharashtra continues to lead, the remaining circuits show an upward trend on Day 2. Marathi version is excellent. Friday Rs 6 crore, Saturday Rs 10 crore. Total: Rs 16 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh wrote.

#Thackeray biz jumps on Day 2... Gets the benefit of #RepublicDay holiday... While #Maharashtra continues to lead, the remaining circuits show an upward trend on Day 2... #Marathi version is excellent... Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr. Total: Rs 16 cr. India biz. #Hindi#Marathi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

Thackeray clashed at the box office with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi-directed film collected over Rs 18 crore on Day 2. Of Manikarnika's box office collection, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2. Strong word of mouth has come into play, while Republic Day holiday has given the much-required boost. Day 3 will be in double digits again. Friday Rs 8.75 crore, Saturday Rs 18.10 crore. Total: Rs 26.85 crore (India business)."

Thackeray opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5. However, he was all praises for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the titular character in the film. "Nawazuddin Siddiqui absolutely nails it - another glowing feather in a bulging cap. He is so good that the film needs nobody else to propel it forward. What is worrying is that the biopic draws strength from the performance and stops at nothing to put up a spirited defence of a political career built on untrammeled power and prejudice," he wrote.

Thackeray also features Amrita Rao, who was last seen in 2013's Satyagraha.