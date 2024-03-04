Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 24: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor's Film Is A Few Crores From 80

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: FarazAn03488273)

On day 24, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned ₹ 1.45 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. In total, this romantic-comedy has collected ₹ 79.80 crore, the report added. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film narrates the unique love story between an engineer and an AI-generated robot. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in important roles. Janhvi Kapoor has a special guest appearance in the film. Ahead of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's release, the makers arranged a special screening in Mumbai. In addition to the cast, it was also attended by Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur, and actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, among others.

Shahid Kapoor's brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, also attended the event and shared his thoughts on Instagram Stories. He uploaded a picture featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Ishaan said, “TBMAUJ what a laugh riot! And such a deceptively clever and provocative film!" He expressed, "So much more than meets the eye! The conversation will linger beyond the theatre! Enjoyed thoroughly."

In a heartfelt note for his elder brother, Ishaan Khatter added, "What a priceless performer you are bhai. Can't imagine anyone else bringing both the laughs and the depth the way you did." Regarding Kriti Sanon's performance, he added, "How incredibly you've aced such a tricky role! Sifra is iconic." For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor is the son of Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur, while Ishaan Khatter is Neelima Azeem's son from her second marriage to Rajesh Khattar.

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 1.5 out of 5 stars. He mentioned, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is hopelessly half-baked fare. Nary a word that the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer intones is in the realms of meaningful conversation, let alone comprehension. If it is ever funny, it is only unintentionally so. Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah for Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a rom-com that masquerades as a family drama and manages to be neither.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released on February 9.