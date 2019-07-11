Telugu Actor Amit Purohit Dies; 'Gone Too Soon,' Tweets Co-Star Aditi Rao Hydari

Amit Purohit is best-known for his role in Sammohanam (courtesy isudheerbabu)

Actor Amit Purohit, best-known for his role in 2018 Telugu film Sammohanam, died yesterday. There is little information on cause of death and other details. Apart from Sammohanam, in which he played the ex-boyfriend of Aditi Rao Hydari's character, Amit Purohit also had roles in 2012 films Shobhna's Seven Nights, Aalaap and Bijuka, and 2010's Pankh. Very few details of his life are known. Amit Purohit's co-stars Aditi, Sudheer Babu and Sonu Sood have posted tributes to him on Twitter, as has his Sammohanam director Mohan Indraganti.

Sudheer Babu wrote in a tweet posted yesterday: "Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera's ex-boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy and always gave 100% for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace."

Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera's Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace. pic.twitter.com/uEh0bVBV87 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) July 10, 2019

Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted: "Rest in peace, Amit Purohit. Prayers and healing to the family. A kind, gentle, hardworking person gone too soon. Thank you for your invaluable presence in Sammohanam."

Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family... a kind gentle hardworking person gone to soon. thank you for your invaluable presence in #sammohanam#GoneTooSoon — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 11, 2019

Sonu Sood described the late actor as a 'dear friend, writing: "Really sad to hear about the tragic death of a dear friend and co-star Amit Purohit. He was such a great soul, so focused and so hardworking. May your soul rest in peace bhai. Will miss you always."

Really sad to hear about the tragic death of a dear friend and a costar Amit Purohit. He was such a great soul, so focused n so hard working. May your soul rest in peace bhai. Will miss you always pic.twitter.com/mGxeOvE4bo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 10, 2019

Raveena Tandon, who co-starred with the actor in Shobhna's Seven Nights, tweeted: "Really saddened to hear of the passing of such a young and talented Amit. Such a gentleman."

Sammohanam director Mohan Indraganti said in his tweet that he had wanted to cast Amit Purohit in another film: "I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohit, one of the gentlest, well-behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man. Amit, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon. May you rest in peace, brother."

I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohith, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amith, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon May you Rest In Peace, Brother pic.twitter.com/4h2Wx00Kdt — Mohan Indraganti (@mokris_1772) July 10, 2019

We will bring you more details on Amit Purohit's unexpected and tragic death as they come in.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.