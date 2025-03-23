Taylor Swift's Shout Out To Best Friend Selena Gomez's Album <I>I Said I Love You First</i>: "Love This So Much"

Taylor Swift has officially returned to Instagram, and obviously, it was to support her best friend.

After nearly 100 days of social media silence, the singer-songwriter broke her hiatus to hype up Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco's new album, I Said I Love You First.

Selena's 14-track project marks her first major release since Rare in 2020.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, the Cruel Summer singer gushed, "[Selena Gomez] & [Benny Blanco] I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD." She also linked the album and shared its cover art. Selena quickly returned the love, reposting Taylor's story with a heartfelt, "Love you, Tay."

Taylor and Selena's friendship dates back to 2008, when they were both dating Jonas brothers- Taylor with Joe and Selena with Nick.

Over a decade later, their bond remains unshaken, with the two always championing each other's successes. Benny Blanco even admitted in a recent Hot Ones interview that, thanks to Selena, he's now a "full-time Swiftie."

Taylor's public show of support came at the perfect time, as some of Selena's fans had begun expressing frustration over the lack of recognition from big-name artists.

A popular fan account on X (formerly Twitter) had even called out the industry's silence, writing, "No celebrity supporting Selena Gomez's new album except Becky G. Not even Taylor Swift." That post has since been deleted.

Some fans also took issue with Selena's label, Interscope Records, criticising them for what they felt was inadequate promotion of the album.

Meanwhile, the album itself has sparked plenty of discussion, especially regarding its lyrics. Fans were quick to interpret several lines as subtle digs at Selena's ex, Justin Bieber.

In How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten?, she sings, "You're so embarrassing / Go cry when no one's watching... How does it feel to be forgotten?" Given Bieber's recent string of emotional social media posts, many believe the lyrics are aimed at him.

Another track, Young and Hotter Than Me, references a cheating ex she regrets loving.