Taylor Swift And Mariska Hargitay Twin In Matching Knicks-Inspired T-Shirts At NBA Finals Game 4

Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay reunited at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in New York City on Wednesday, June 10. The two attended the showdown between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, delighting fans with a nostalgic throwback to their longtime friendship.

The pair, who famously appeared together in Swift's 2015 “Bad Blood” music video, sat courtside wearing matching blue T-shirts emblazoned with the words “Stevie Knicks” in bright orange lettering. Their coordinated look paid tribute to both the New York Knicks and legendary singer Stevie Nicks.

Joining Swift and Hargitay were close friends Alana and Este Haim, who also embraced the Knicks-inspired theme with playful custom shirts. Alana sported a tee reading “Knickelback,” while Este wore one stamped with “Knicole Kidman.”

Alana was seated next to Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor as the celebrity-packed crowd cheered on the action.

Mariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift's Friendship Goes Beyond the Screen

Swift and Hargitay have shared a close bond for years. The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star served as the inspiration behind Swift's beloved Scottish Fold cat, Olivia Benson. Swift adopted the feline in 2014, and named it after Hargitay's iconic television character.

Nearly a decade later, Hargitay returned the gesture by naming her own cat Karma after Swift's song from her 2022 album Midnights. Announcing the feline on Instagram in 2023, Hargitay wrote, “Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat.”

Swift enthusiastically responded in the comments, writing, “Are you serious?!!!! Nothing has ever come more full circle. LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!”

Hargitay Reflects on ‘Bad Blood' Experience

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2025, Hargitay described “Bad Blood” as “the best music video,” recalling how much fun she had filming alongside Swift and the star-studded cast.

The blockbuster video featured appearances from Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid, Hayley Williams, Zendaya, Karlie Kloss and Ellen Pompeo, another celebrity whose name inspired one of Swift's cats.

Reflecting on the experience, Hargitay said joining Swift's squad at the MTV Video Music Awards that year was “the most fun ever.”

“That was the most fun, being in the squad with all the cool girls and supermodels. It was the most fun ever,” she said.

Who Else Attended the Game?

The highly anticipated matchup attracted an impressive lineup of celebrity attendees. Among those spotted at the arena were Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber, Mariska Hargitay, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon, Victor Cruz, Kevin Jonas, Michael J. Fox, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan as well as Knicks regulars Ben Stiller and Spike Lee.

Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, was notably absent from the game as he remained with the Kansas City Chiefs during the team's mandatory minicamp.