Taylor Swift And Kanye West To Kim Cattrall And Sarah Jessica Parker: These Celebrity Feuds Made Headlines Worldwide

Hollywood may be known for its glitz and glamour, but it's also home to some of the entertainment industry's most talked-about feuds. While some rumoured disputes have remained unconfirmed, others have played out publicly through interviews, social media posts and headline-making confrontations.

From Taylor Swift's infamous fallout with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to Will Smith's shocking Oscars altercation with Chris Rock, these celebrity rivalries have captivated fans for years.

Here is a list of some of the biggest celebrity feuds of all time.

Kim Cattrall & Sarah Jessica Parker

Despite starring together on the beloved series Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker have long been rumored to have a strained relationship. The tensions became public in 2017 when Parker responded to Cattrall's claim that the cast members were never truly friends.

A year later, Cattrall sharply criticised Parker in a social media post after the actress offered condolences following the death of Cattrall's brother.

Though Cattrall later made a brief appearance in And Just Like That..., it remains unclear whether the pair ever fully reconciled.

Kanye West & Taylor Swift

This is one of pop culture's most famous feuds. It began at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech.

Years later, the pair appeared to move past the incident, but tensions resurfaced in 2016 following the release of West's song “Famous.” The controversy escalated when Kim Kardashian released clips of a phone conversation between West and Swift regarding the lyrics.

Although the heat from their feud died down over the years, Taylor has made it clear that Ye and Kim's actions were unforgivable.

Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian became directly involved in Swift's feud with West after sharing recordings of the singer's 2016 phone call with the rapper.

In a 2023 interview with TIME, Swift reflected on the fallout and accused Kardashian of illegally recording the conversation, reigniting discussion surrounding one of Hollywood's most furious celebrity conflicts.

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's rivalry dominated headlines in 2017. The tension reportedly stemmed from comments involving Cardi's then-husband, Offset, before escalating into a highly publicised confrontation at a fashion event. Cardi later claimed that Minaj had repeatedly taken shots at her despite previous attempts to settle their differences, W magazine reported in 2018.

“I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going,” Cardi claimed.

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni

Rumors of tension between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni surfaced during the promotional tour for their 2024 film It Ends With Us. Fans speculated that the co-stars were not on friendly terms after noticing a lack of interaction between them at public appearances, including the film's premiere.

Will Smith & Chris Rock

The feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock exploded into the spotlight during the 2022 Academy Awards. After Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor walked onto the stage and slapped the comedian in a moment that quickly became one of the most shocking incidents in Oscar's history.

Although Smith later apologized, the relationship between the two stars has appeared strained ever since.

JoJo Siwa & Candace Cameron Bure

Their fight first made headlines in 2022 when JoJo Siwa named Candace Cameron Bure the rudest celebrity she had ever met during a viral TikTok challenge. JoJo then revealed that this was because Candace didn't take a photo with her at a past event.

The two initially reconciled after Bure reached out to apologize. However, controversy resurfaced after Bure made comments supporting “traditional marriage” within the Great American Family network, prompting Siwa to publicly criticize the actress.

Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan

Hilary Duff recently reflected on her early-2000s rivalry with Lindsay Lohan during a February 2026 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Duff admitted she once intentionally attended the premiere of Lohan's film Freaky Friday amid their teenage feud, which was fueled by a love triangle and relentless tabloid coverage.

Looking back, Duff described Lohan as her “childhood nemesis” but said the drama ultimately became insignificant as the pair later made peace.

Latto & Cardi B

More recently, Latto reignited tensions with Cardi B by referencing the rapper in her song “Gimme Dat.” The lyrics appeared to address Cardi as “pu**y ass Latto” during a private phone call.

Following the song's release, Cardi publicly apologized, explaining that her remarks were not intended to be disrespectful.

In a lengthy tweet, Cardi wrote, “I truly understand how you feel…and that's exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public. On that call I didn't even mean to call you that, I didn't mean any harm. There's a difference in what I said vs what I meant. What I could have said was you was too forgiving and gave too much mercy in that situation... But it was a heated conversation and I let my mouth get the best of me.”