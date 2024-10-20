Taylor Swift Handles Wardrobe Malfunction During Miami Concert Like A Boss. Watch

Taylor Swift recently experienced a wardrobe malfunction during her performance on the Miami leg of her Eras Tour. While singing But Daddy I Love Him, her custom Vivienne Westwood gown suddenly popped open at the back. According to reports, the mishap occurred just as she started the song from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Several videos circulating on social media show her dancers quickly coming to her aid, helping her zip up the dress so the show could continue without a hitch.

Taylor Swift's stunning Vivienne Westwood ensemble comprises a sleeveless ball gown with a corseted bodice and a peekaboo skirt, embellished with lyrics from her song Fortnight in black cursive. Beneath the gown, she wore a black bodysuit for a swift transition into her circus-themed outfit for I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.

Additionally, Taylor Swift debuted a new outfit during the Reputation segment of the show, sparking fan speculation about the upcoming release of Reputation (Taylor's Version). The 14-time Grammy winner wore a striking Roberto Cavalli catsuit adorned with gold snakes, featuring a snake that forms the number two on the back, a nod to her Reputation era.