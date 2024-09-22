Viral: Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid Step Out In New York For Girls' Night Out

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid always set BFF goals. On Saturday, the supermodel and the pop-icon were spotted in New York City, twinning in chic outfits. Taylor rocked a brown pleated plaid miniskirt, paired with a black long-sleeved crop top, Vivienne Westwood heel and a Stella McCartney bag. On the other hand, Gigi stunned in a long brown trench coat layered over a white top. She kept it simple yet stylish with gold jewellery and a yellow shoulder bag The snaps of the two are making waves online. Taylor and Gigi grabbed dinner at The Corner Store restaurant, as reported by Page Six.

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of The Eras Tour also shared an image of Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid. The note read, “Taylor Swift stuns out and about with Gigi Hadid.” Check it out:

????| Taylor Swift stuns out and about with Gigi Hadid pic.twitter.com/VVSkfplfiU — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 22, 2024

In June, Gigi Hadid surprised Taylor Swift with a custom-made ring. The unique piece included special details about Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and even one of her cats, Benjamin Button.

Cece Jewellery shared images of the ring on Instagram with the caption, “What an absolute honor it was to create something special for Taylor Swift!!!!!!! Gifted to her by her best friend, this piece features her famous cat, Benjamin Button, encircled by a lustrous pearl border with flaming hearts on either side. It includes her favorite number, 13, on one side and Travis Kelce's jersey number 87 on the other. This ring is designed to keep her favorite things close. It's been amazing seeing her shine on the London stage, and we are keeping our eyes peeled to hopefully see her wearing it soon.” Responding to the post, Gigi Hadid wrote, “It's perfect thank u x.”

Before that, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid were spotted enjoying a night out in New York City. It was after Taylor wrapped up her Eras Tour concerts in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The singer and supermodel were seen walking arm-in-arm outside Nobu Downtown, as per a report by People.