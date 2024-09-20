Gigi Hadid Shares Pics From Daughter Khai's Birthday Party. Bonus - Zayn Malik's Post

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik's daughter Khai celebrated her 4th birthday on September 19. Gigi is a mom to Khai, who she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. Gigi Hadid shared a glimpse from Khai's birthday party - there was a Baby Yoda-themed cake. Gigi wrote in her caption, "Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby Yoda, all things nature and bugs, descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn till dusk. She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty." The supermodel added in her caption, "Khai, it is my life's greatest joy and pride to be your mama! Thank you for the four best years of my life - you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple and beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love ! Yoda best."

Check out the post shared by Gigi Hadid here:

Zayn Malik shared a super cute picture with daughter Khai and he wrote, "Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter.. grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are. Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn't be the man I am today without you."

Zayn Malik, who became a popular with the boy band One Direction, quit to pursue a solo career in music in 2015. In 2016, his first single as a solo singer Pillowtalk released and it was a chartbuster.

Gigi Hadid has walked the ramp for ace designers like Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Michael Kors, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Max Mara and she has frequently featured on the covers of leading fashion magazines. She is a regular at the New York Fashion week, Paris Fashion week and other haute fashion shows.