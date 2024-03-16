Viral: Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper Make Their Relationship Official With A Kiss

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: netflixjunkieof)

After months of speculation, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have officially confirmed their romance. The couple were spotted indulging in PDA during a dinner outing at Via Carota in New York City on Thursday. Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were captured sharing a kiss while dining outdoors. They also shared some romantic moments as they engaged in conversation with Queer Eye stars Tan France and Antoni Porowski, among others, at a gathering in the West Village hotspot. The occasion seemed to be in celebration of Antoni Porowski's 40th birthday, as indicated by Gigi Hadid's Instagram Story posted on Friday. She shared a video showing Antoni Porowski blowing out candles on a birthday cake, captioned with, "Happy birthday Angel @antoni."

Gigi Hadid y Bradley Cooper en la ciudad de Nueva York. pic.twitter.com/l4nU5Xkdg7 — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) March 15, 2024

For the unversed, Bradley Cooper and supermodel Gigi Hadid initially caught attention back in October 2023 when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant together, as reported by Daily Mail. Although sources initially described their connection as "having fun," it was noted that Gigi Hadid had a "long-standing" crush on Bradley Cooper. Following the 2024 Golden Globes, Bradley Cooper's mother, Gloria, accompanied the couple for a night out at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

According to People, the trio enjoyed the evening with friends, with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid showing signs that they are happy together. The couple were most recently spotted together in London. They were seen holding hands while out for a walk.