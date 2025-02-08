Amid Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Legal Battle, Taylor Swift "Feels Used" By The Actress

Amid the ongoing legal battle going on between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, Taylor Swift felt "used by" pal Blake Lively.

Taylor "can't help but feel used" by her pal Blake Lively, as per the source, reported Page Six.

Lively, who filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December, has accused the director of sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of the 2024 film.

Blake Lively's lawsuit alleges that she and other cast and crew members of It Ends With Us experienced "invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional, and sexually inappropriate behaviour" from Baldoni on set.

She further accuses him of retaliating against her by working with a crisis PR team to harm her reputation. In response, Justin Baldoni has denied all allegations. Through his legal team, he has filed a USD 400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds

Meanwhile, Taylor "doesn't appreciate being referred to as one of Blake's dragons" after Lively's alleged texts were revealed in a countersuit filed by her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, as per the outlet.

The alleged texts do not indicate who Blake Lively's "dragons" are, but many believe the actress was referring to husband Ryan Reynolds and the Grammy-winning musician, according to the outlet.

"If you ever get around to watching 'Game of Thrones,' you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," read Lively's alleged text to Baldoni, per his amended complaint, as per Page Six.

"For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

According to the source, "Taylor really wishes Blake hadn't dragged her into this whole situation," as per the outlet.

Swift, 35, and Lively, 37, "have been friends for years and Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can't help but feel used at this point," as per the sources, reported Page Six.

